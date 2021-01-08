Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris scored a season-high 28 points and the Brooklyn Nets, playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, beat the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers 122-109. Without their two superstars in uniform — blue uniforms, a throwback to 30 years ago in New Jersey — the Nets jumped out quickly and had a double-digit lead for much of the second half while winning their second straight, both without Durant. Irving was ruled out Thursday afternoon for personal reasons, though coach Steve Nash said before the game he hadn’t spoken to his point guard and didn’t know the reason for his absence, calling it a personal matter. The Nets said Irving would not travel with the team to Memphis on Thursday night.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ return to the playoffs after an 18-year absence will take them down a familiar road. Cleveland visits longtime rival Pittsburgh in the wild-card round searching for the franchise’s first postseason win in more than a quarter-century. The Browns will play without first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski who will watch from afar after testing positive for COVID-19. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will take over. The Steelers rode an 11-0 start to the AFC North title and have history on their side. Pittsburgh is 20-1 against the Browns at Heinz Field.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving sat out for personal reasons, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without both of their superstars for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Kevin Durant was already out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coach Steve Nash said Durant would be able to return Sunday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus until then. Irving was added to the injury report Thursday afternoon. Nash said he hadn’t spoken to Irving so didn’t know the reason for his absence, saying it was a personal matter. The Nets said he won’t travel with the team for their game at Memphis on Friday.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union have transferred central defender Mark McKenzie to Belgium’s Genk. The Union says the transfer fee was for multimillion dollars but did not specify the amount. The 21-year-old made his Union debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut last Feb. 1 against Panama. He has two appearances for the national team. McKenzie was born in New York City and moved at age 5 to Bear, Delaware. He spent one season at Wake Forest, then signed with Philadelphia in January 2018.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs yet they still haven’t practiced for them. For the second straight day, the team’s headquarters and training facility were closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns’ preparations. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said he hasn’t thrown a football since last Sunday, when the team clinched its first postseason berth since the 2002 season. Mayfield said the lack of practice time isn’t an excuse. An NFL spokesman said the game remains on schedule despite Cleveland’s issues with the coronavirus.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points, Ali Patberg added 24, and Grace Berger recorded her second triple-double of the season to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State 85-64. Berger had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Division I player with multiple triple-doubles this season — moving ahead of five others. Indiana, which shot 50.7% from the field and had 24 assists on 35 field goals, has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series dating to the 2014-15 season. Johnasia Cash had season highs with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Penn State.