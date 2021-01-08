Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has appealed on the country’s protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group last week to his visit to the mourners. Imran Khan said on Friday that such a demand amounts to blackmailing. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners. They want Khan to visit them to assure their protection. Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But Shiites continued their sit-in to protest the killing of the miners in Baluchistan province.