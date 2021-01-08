PM says Greece will ramp up speed of COVID-19 vaccinations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his country will ramp up the speed of its coronavirus vaccination drive. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday that Greece is aiming to vaccinate about 8,000 people or more per day compared to the current 5,000 per day. He mentioned the goal on Friday at the start of a government meeting on COVID-19. Greece began vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine in late December, when the prime minister, head of the opposition party and other top government and state officials were vaccinated. So far, just over 26,000 people have received a first dose of the two-shot vaccine, according to government statistics.