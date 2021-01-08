Political expert weighs in on violence in D.C.

(WBNG) -- Jonathan Krasno, a professor of political science at Binghamton University says the past few weeks have made for one of the most historic times in United States' history.

With the spread of misinformation comes dangerous consequences according to Krasno. This eventually led to a disruption of democracy at our nation's capitol.

"It was a group of people who entered the Capitol with the intention of disrupting the legislature engage in a constitutional ritual, which involved the transfer of power," said Krasno.

Prior to the riots, many leaders in congress called to reject electoral college votes. Going forward, Krasno says this could set a precedent for future presidents and congressional leadership.

"For the folks who knew Biden had won, and then refused to basically say he had won, and pretended that he didn't win, I think this is the logical consequence of that," said Krasno.

President Trump has also said he will not be attending President-elect Biden's inauguration on January 20. The last time that happened was in 1869 when Andrew Johnson did not attend Ulysses S. Grant's ceremony.