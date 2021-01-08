Swedish leader defends trip that defied his own virus advice

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is defending his visit to a mall to buy a Christmas present for his wife— in breach of his own repeated appeals for the public to shun shopping centers to avoid spreading COVID-19. Lofven, who didn’t break any law, was the latest Swedish official to have gone against the advice to refrain from going to shopping malls and other crowded places. On Wednesday, the head of the government agency that sent out text messages to millions in Sweden urging them not to travel resigned after a vacation in Spain’s Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year.