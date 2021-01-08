Taiwan heralds visit by US ambassador to UN as China fumes

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says it welcomes a visit from the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations next week in a move swiftly condemned by China. The U.S. says Kelly Craft will visit Taipei between next week and a week before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he’s sending Craft to Taiwan to show what a free China could achieve. The visit is yet another move from the Trump administration to step up its interactions with the island, alongside military sales. Those have irked China, which considers Taiwan a part of its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and a spokesperson on Friday warned Washington will definitely pay a heavy price for its erroneous actions.