Tioga County to hold first COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(WBNG) -- The plans for the first coronavirus vaccination clinic in Tioga County are underway.

County health officials say the clinic is available to all people who are in the phase 1A priority population as state mandated, including EMS personnel, those in the health and medical field, and those administering the COVID vaccine.

Health officials say the first 100 people who get to the site will be vaccinated.

The clinic will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Owego UHS Primary Care Clinic, located at 42 West Main Street in Owego.

The county says it has partnered with UHS to distribute the vaccines, saying UHS nurses will also be administering vaccinations.

Health officials point out it is not their decision as to who gets vaccinated first. Kylie Holochak, Senior Public Health Educator said, "I think that's a really important point to make because we do get a lot of phone calls from people who think their turn should be coming soon. Unfortunately, we do not set these guidelines; this is coming from the governor's office."

All 100 spots at this first clinic have already been claimed, but officials say they plan to hold more clinics like this one in the future.

Officials say Proof of eligibility will be required at the clinic and appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information will be released once plans for future clinics are finalized

To register for the next clinic, click here.