U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The United States topped 4,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time. That breaks a record set just the day before. The surge is being seen in a number of Sun Belt states, where spikes of the virus were seen over the summer. Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. had 4,085 deaths Thursday. The U.S. had nearly 275,000 new coronavirus cases as well. The numbers are another reminder of the worsening situation following travel for holidays and family gatherings, along with more time indoors during the winter months. More than 365,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.