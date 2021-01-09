After 121 years, area’s first Orthodox church closes

CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — The Rev. Timothy Hasenecz doesn’t remember the topic of the last homily he gave at tiny Holy Trinity Orthodox Catholic Church in North Catasuaqua. He simply poured out whatever his heart had to say, and then, like he did after every liturgy, glanced over at the spot before the altar where his grandparents were married more than a century ago. On Oct. 4, he and his small congregation of less than two dozen said a tearful goodbye for the final time, closing out the 121st year of the Lehigh Valley’s oldest Orthodox church.