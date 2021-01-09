Bills fans share stories ahead of first home playoff game in 25 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Fans attending the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts shared how special it is to be there in person ahead of the first home game in 25 years.

Pete Schmitt (on the right) says he attended all four Super Bowls the Bills went to in the 90's. His nephew Brian Schmitt (on the left) had a much different story.

"We've been to almost every game forever," said Pete. His nephew Brian added on "I've been waiting to go to a playoff game since I was nine years old."

Pete Schmitt went on to say he vowed if the Bills ever went back to the Super Bowl he would be there. He said if they make it this year he has to figure out how to get a ticket.

One fan told 12 Sports he had a coin from when his father attended the first game at Bills Stadium (called Rich Stadium at the time). While his father since passed away, the son is carrying on the legacy and will be in the stadium for the first home game in 25 years.

Melissa Dersam (on the right) said she has been attending Bills games since she was three years old. She said it's great to be going to a playoff game at home.

Ben Carter (on the right) said he has season tickets to the Bills. They didn't get tickets for the Wild Card Round because of the limited amount of fans allowed. Carter said they hope if the Bills make it to the next round to be able to go then. This week, they watched the game nearby.

Fans who attended this playoff if game will not be able to attend the next if the team advances.