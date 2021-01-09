Binghamton men fall to Vermont

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team fell 76-60 to Vermont Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Brenton Mills led the team with 16 points. Bryce Beamer and Tyler Bertram had 14 and 13 points, respectfully.

In the opening period, Binghamton was shooting 52% but their accuracy fell to 38% in the second period. The Bearcats forced nine Catamount turnovers in the second period.

Final score:

Vermont - 76 (4-3, 4-3 AE), Binghamton - 60 (1-9, 1-6 AE)

Binghamton host Vermont Sunday at 2 p.m. to conclude the weekend series.