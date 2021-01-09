Browns get back 3 players off COVID list to face Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally caught a needed break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh. Harrison was placed on the list Thursday, but it turns out he was a false positive. The Browns are making their first playoff game since the 2002 season short-handed. Coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio both tested positive this week and can not take part in the game. Cleveland will also be missing several other players and coaches due to COVID-19 protocols.