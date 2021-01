BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — John Carter Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Navy got past Lehigh 69-61. Jaylen Walker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Navy, which earned its fifth straight win. Richard Njoku added 10 points as did Cam Davis. Nic Lynch had 17 points and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks. Jalin Sinclair added 14 points. The teams play again Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.