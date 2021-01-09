Every Dog’s Dream hosts adoption event

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Earlier today Every Dog's Dream held an adoption event that focused on finding homes for previously fostered cats and kittens.

The center says they are committed to helping find their animals a forever home, stressing the importance of adoption, adding that some of their animals can wait years before finding a family.

"If you go to a breeder, or get one off of Facebook, you don't know what you're getting. At least when you adopt from a rescue, any rescue, you're getting a cat that has been tested, vaccinated, altered for you. Everything is done you just have to love them," said Tammy Peters, Adoption Center Manager, Every Dog's Dream.

Every Dog's Dream says typically they bring these cats for adoption events on Saturdays.

Every Dog's Dream says they have seen an increase in adoptions due to the pandemic, with 670 pets re-homing in 2020.

To foster or adopt, Every Dog's Dream says you need to apply. They add that they still do private appointments for those interested.

Visit Every Dog's Dream's website here for more information.