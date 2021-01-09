Four cases of the UK COVID variant found in NYS

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Saturday a total of four cases of the new variant of the coronavirus originally found in the UK have been identified here.

The Governor says two cases of the new strain have been found in Saratoga Springs and a third case was found in Massapequa on Long Island.

Health officials say the Saratoga Department of Health conducted free COVID testing this week for anyone who might've come into contact with the variant cases.

Officials say the first identified case in the state was also found in Saratoga County.

Saratoga County health officials say they are screening all positive cases of the coronavirus for the variant.