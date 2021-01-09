Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are quarantining in New York because of a positive COVID-19 test for guard Seth Curry. A person familiar with the situation says the Sixers stayed overnight after the team learned of Curry’s positive result during Thursday’s loss against the Nets. The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made Curry’s condition public. The person says as of Friday morning Curry was the only positive test on the Sixers. The Sixers are scheduled to play Denver in Philadelphia on Saturday.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has hired Mike Yurcich as offensive coordinator, replacing Kirk Ciarrocca after one year with the former Texas and Ohio State assistant. Yurcich was offensive coordinator at Texas last season, but found himself out after the school fired coach Tom Herman last week. Yurcich was passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for one season at Ohio State in 2019 after six productive seasons at Oklahoma State. Ciarrocca was hired away from Minnesota after last season by Nittany Lions coach James Franklin after offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left to become head coach at Old Dominion.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is ready for his time in the spotlight. Sutton will make the first playoff start of his career when the Steelers host Cleveland in the wild-card round Sunday night. Sutton is filling in for veteran Joe Haden, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sutton has bounced between positions frequently during his four seasons in the NFL. He says the experience has made him a better all-around player because it has forced him to understand the responsibility of all 11 players on the field.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally practiced for the playoffs. The team returned to the field to resume normal activities at their training facility, which has been closed since coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 along with four others. The Browns hadn’t been on the field all week in advance of Sunday night’s wild-card game in Pittsburgh. Stefanski said he’s confident defensive end Myles Garrett will play despite being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He’s not so sure about All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, who is listed with an “illness” on the injury report. It’s not known if Conklin has COVID-19 symptoms.