Once lost to addiction, she returns with message of hope

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For years, Megan Cohen lived in a perpetual state of hunger, trauma and pain, and she eventually on the streets of Philadelphia’s Kensington district, the largest open-air drug market on the East Coast. But then a driver offered her a ride, and two other “angels” soon stepped into her path — one gave her a hot meal and a place to shower; another offered her cold water and encouraging words. Today, the power of those moments fuels Cohen’s faith in humankind and strengthens her resolve to save others who feel trapped, as she once did, in the throes of addiction.