TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies early giving way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low of 22 (17-24). Winds out of the north, northwest at 5-12 mph.



SHORT TERM DISCUSSION:

The weather remains locked into cruise control to cap off the weekend. Low level clouds will dominate much of the region on Sunday but it will be dry with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Good news is more sun is expected on Monday afternoon.