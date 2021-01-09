State lawmaker charged with entering Capitol in riot resigns

A West Virginia state lawmaker has resigned to face federal accusations of entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters. Republican Del. Derrick Evans notified Gov. Jim Justice on Saturday that he was resigning effective immediately. Evans said he took full responsibility for his actions and deeply regretted any pain or embarrassment he may have caused. He said he hopes his resignation can remove any distraction from the Legislature and help begin the healing process. Evans appeared before a federal judge on Friday afternoon after his arrest. He faces misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.