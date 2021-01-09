US motions expand drug claims against Honduras president

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors have filed motions saying that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández took bribes from drug traffickers and had the country’s armed forces protect a cocaine laboratory and shipments to the United States. The documents quote Hernández as saying he wanted to “‘shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos’ by flooding the United States with cocaine.” The motions filed Friday with the U.S. Southern District of New York don’t specifically name the president, but clearly identify him. The president hasn’t been charged and has repeatedly denied connections to traffickers despite the 2019 conviction of one of his brothers.