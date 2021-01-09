Virus, injuries leave 76ers set to play with 7 players

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play Saturday without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and will have the minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns. Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn. That forced the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing and contact tracing. Coach Doc Rivers said before the game against Denver the Sixers will have seven players available.