Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased at Binghamton store

BINGHAMTON (WETM/WBNG) – The New York Lottery has announced one local shop sold a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The second-prize ticket for the January 8 Mega Millions drawing was purchased at Love’s Travel Stop #403, located at 2 Industrial Park Drive in Binghamton.

The ticket is worth a guaranteed $2,000,000.

The working store manager says she and the employees were excited when they heard the news.

The store manager said, “We were completely amazed and it’s awesome considering our current situation in the economy and we’re, we’re just amazed."

She said the employees at the store were excited to think that any one of them could have been winners.

The drawing for Mega Millions is aired on Tuesday's and Friday's at 11 p.m.