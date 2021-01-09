With no successor to till the land, farm’s days numbered

ROCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Ten years of planning, ten years of want ads and hope and worry ended one day in October when Don Kretschmann realized it wasn’t going to work; no one was going to step in. This was going to be the last harvest at Kretschmann Family Organic Farm. Come spring, the Beaver County farm will be idle for the first time since he first turned the soil there in the spring of 1979. Mr. Kretschmann is retiring after failing to find someone to take over his 80-acre operation.