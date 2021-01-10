All-Pro tackle Conklin available for Browns vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns won’t be entirely short-handed when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro right tackle Jake Conklin is active for the Browns as they try to win their first playoff game in more than a quarter century. Conklin drove to Pittsburgh by himself after being listed as questionable on the injury report because of an illness. The Steelers will have a pair of familiar faces back in the lineup. Left guard Matt Feiler is active after missing three games with a pectoral injury. Inside linebacker Robert Spillane is playing after sitting four games with a knee issue.