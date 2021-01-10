Binghamton men fall to Vermont, women fall to New Hampshire

(WBNG) -- On a rare day with two Binghamton basketball home games, both the men's and women's teams were unable to come out with a victory.

Men's final score:

Vermont - 84 (5-3, 5-3 AE), Binghamton - 44 (1-10, 1-7 AE)

Sophomores Bryce Beamer and Tyler Bertram both each scored a team-high eight points. Sophomore Brenton Mills added six points.

Binghamton's 44 points was 21 points under its season scoring average.

"Their guys have been around for a long time," said coach Tommy Dempsey about the Catamounts. "They played pretty much all juniors and seniors that have won a lot of games together. Have been through a lot of wars. They're kind of a well oiled machine."

The men host UMass-Lowell Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The women's team hosted New Hampshire following the men's game, after a schedule change shifted their opponent.

Women's final score:

New Hampshire - 57 (3-7, 3-4 AE), Binghamton - 52 (2-7, 2-5 AE)

Despite a slow start, Binghamton was able to keep it close toward the end, tying the game at 41 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter had three ties and four lead changes, but the Bearcats had six turnovers on their final 10 possessions.

"You have to put yourself in better position to win," said coach Bethann Shapiro Ord. "We just had too many turnovers. Them scoring 26 points off of our turnovers, it's going to be a rough night. And we still, as a tough as a game we had, we were still in it, which is great."

Sophomore Denai Bowman lead the team with 14 points, adding a career-high five assists and five steals. Senior Kaylee Wasco ended the night with ten points.

The women continue the series with New Hampshire Monday at 2 p.m.