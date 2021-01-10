Clear skies and calm winds at least for now

TONIGHT: Clear skies early giving way to mostly cloudy skies late. Low of 19 (14-21). Winds light and variable.

Clear skies early this evening will not last all night long as clouds will begin to thicken. The combination of clear skies and calm winds early will lead to efficient radiational cooling allowing for temperatures to drop into the the teens. Temperatures may be closer to 20 degrees west of I-81.



Monday will start off cloudy and we could even see some snow flurries before the sunshine comes out later in the afternoon.