Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play Saturday without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and will have the minimum eight players active as the team deals with injuries and COVID-19 concerns. Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn. That forced the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing and contact tracing. Coach Doc Rivers said before the game against Denver the Sixers will have seven players available.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 115-103. The Sixers played without All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and had the minimum eight players active as the team faced injuries and COVID-19 concerns. Sixers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive COVID-19 test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn. That forced the team to spend an extra day in New York for additional testing and contact tracing. The Sixers only used seven players. Tyrese Maxey scored 39 points for the Sixers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander Sam Coonrod from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-hander Carson Ragsdale. The 28-year-old Coonrod went 0-2 with three saves and a 9.82 ERA in 18 appearances for the Giants last season. He is 5-3 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in two seasons with the Giants. He has made 51 career appearances, all in relief. Ragsdale was selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the June 2020 draft out of the University of South Florida. He participated in the 2020 Florida Instructional League.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally caught a needed break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list to play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh. However, the team will not have top cornerback Denzel Ward, who tested positive with the virus last week and isn’t ready to play. The Browns are short-handed for their first playoff game since the 2002 season. Coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio both tested positive this week and can not take part in the game. The Browns have lost 17 straight games at Heinz Field.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk registered 14 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its season-opening eight-game losing streak, edging past Albany 67-64. Jarvis Doles led the Great Danes with 13 points.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — John Carter Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Navy got past Lehigh 69-61. Jaylen Walker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Navy, which earned its fifth straight win. Richard Njoku added 10 points as did Cam Davis. Nic Lynch had 17 points and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks. Jalin Sinclair added 14 points. The teams play again Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland.