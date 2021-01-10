In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers

This past week, Americans watched as the hallowed chambers of the Capitol were overrun and defiled, not by some foreign enemy of democracy but a mob of their fellow citizens. And then they tried to make sense of it. In letters to the editor and posts on social media, they raised their voices. In Iowa, a lifelong Republican mourned the shredding of the country’s political norms. In Tennessee, a pastor and activist wondered if the rioters’ behavior might bring change. In Mississippi, a young teacher worried what her students will make of the violence. Days later, their anger, fear and uncertainties still linger.