Man charged in New Year’s Day crash that killed woman, son

11:43 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged in a New Year’s Day crash in eastern Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of a woman and her 1-year-old son. The Lehigh County district attorney’s office and Allentown police say 31-year-old Lazarus Roldan surrendered to authorities to face charges including accidents involving death or personal injury. Authorities allege that he was driving a sport utility vehicle that went out of control and collided with an oncoming car at about 2:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day in Allentown. Twenty-two-year-old Kisha Cora died shortly afterward and Aechediel Rivera Cora died three days later. It’s unclear whether Roldan has an attorney.

Associated Press

