NYSEG restores power to approx. 18,000 from morning outages

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to NYSEG employees, approximately 18,000 NYSEG customers were without power this morning due to equipment issues.

12 News spoke with NYSEG who provided information regarding the outages.

"Early this morning, we experienced an issue with our substation equipment that caused outages for customers in Binghamton, Johnson City, and Vestal," NYSEG employees said.

NYSEG said they dispatched crews immediately to identify the cause of the outages and to safely begin repairs.

Officials say all customers that were impacted had their power restored within three hours.

For more information on power outages in the future, click here to view the NYSEG power outage map which gets updated in real-time.