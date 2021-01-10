UN envoy: Britain is `gung ho’ about world role after Brexit

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s new U.N. ambassador says the government is feeling “gung ho” about continuing its role as an important player on the world stage despite its exit from the European Union. Barbara Woodward pointed to the United Kingdom’s permanent seat on the powerful U.N. Security Council, its presidency this year of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations, and its membership in the Group of 20 leading economic powers and NATO. It is also hosting the next U.N. global climate summit, being held in Scotland in November. And, she says in an Associated Press interview: “Don’t underestimate the power of the relationship with the EU.”