Voters in Kyrgyzstan cast ballots in early presidential vote

MOSCOW (AP) — Voters in Kyrgyzstan are casting ballots in an election that will also determine how much power the next president has. The Sunday vote follows the ouster of the nation’s previous president in October. Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to step down under pressure from demonstrators who challenged the results of a parliamentary vote earlier that month. Demonstrators freed several opposition leaders, including Sadyr Zhaparov, who led the drive for Jeenbekov’s removal from power. Zhaparov is the top candidate in Sunday’s vote. The unrest in Kyrgyzstan marked the third time in 15 years when a leader of the Central Asian country on the border with China has been forced out by a popular uprising.