Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

WASHINGTON (AP) — As time runs down on the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top aides are rushing to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In the coming days, Pompeo is expected to announce new measures against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and will likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” Both moves will impose or re-impose sanctions on the targets and may complicate the incoming Biden administration’s diplomacy. On Saturday Pompeo angered China when he declared restrictions on U.S. diplomatic contacts with Taiwanese officials to be null and void.