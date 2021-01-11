A little snow

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50” 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind S 3-8 mph

After a persistent north wind, winds will be southerly today. Not warm, but temperatures will be a few degrees above average. An upper level wave will give us late morning/early afternoon snow showers. The best chance of snow will be between 10 AM and 3 PM. Accumulations will be light.

