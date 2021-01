AP sources: Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced Pederson’s dismissal. The NFL Network was first to report the news Monday. Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.