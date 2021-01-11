Army leaders fighting distrust from soldiers at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army’s top enlisted officer visited Fort Hood in recent days to listen to soldiers’ concerns and check on progress at the base. He was met with skepticism at a base that’s been stricken with violence and eroded morale in the past year .A December report by an independent review panel highlighted high rates of assault and harassment, leadership problems and issues with the criminal investigation division at Fort Hood. Soldiers in meetings with Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston agreed that communication and attention to people has improved. They remain wary of how long the changes will last.