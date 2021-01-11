Biden gets 2nd dose of vaccine as team readies COVID-19 plan

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, three weeks after getting his first one. Biden took off his sport jacket and said, “Ready, set, go,” on Monday as Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cumin administered the Pfizer vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, close to the president-elect’s home. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21. The virus has now killed more than 375,000 people in the United States and continues to upend life around the globe. Biden called the current rate of thousands of people dying daily “beyond the pale.”