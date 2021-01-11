Bunn Hill Road housing development debate continues

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Bunn Hill Road is the subject of much debate as a Georgia-based developer has been looking to build a large housing complex, called The Retreat at Bunn Hill.

The back and forth between concerned citizens, the town, and developer has been going on for a number of months and will continue on Wednesday.

Landmark Properties, the developers of the project said the cottage style housing will be tailored toward Binghamton University students and young professionals.

The Vestal Planning Board has sent their newest approved plan to the Town Board for discussion later this week.

One of the most debated points is the zoning. It would become a PPD or Plan Development District.

Town Supervisor John Schaffer said it is not a change but an overlay.

"We've got several of them (PPD's) in Vestal. Zoning remains the same, just over the top of that in that one area you're going to put that Plan Development District," said Schaffer.

But concerned citizens like Victor Lamoureaux, who have formed the Responsible Vestal Zoning Group, say this sets a bad precedent.

"Really impinges on the zoning that people expect. Zoning is what protects your rights as a citizen and to have something come in that goes counter to what you expected and why you bought your home and invested in your home, that just seems detrimental to zoning laws in general for Vestal," said Lamoureaux.

Broome County has rejected the Town of Vestal's request in the past. The Vestal Town Board would need to vote in a super majority to overturn the decision.

Supervisor Schaffer said Wednesday will be a good chance for people to get information and share concerns.

"They've got all their ideas and they want us to listen to them, which we're going to. They've got their minds made up, we don't have our minds made up until we review it, go over everything, and see if it's good for Vestal or bad for Vestal," said Schaffer.

Those opposed said the development also poses safety and environmental concerns.

"We're not anti-development. we're not like 'keep everything out of Vestal' or anything like that. We're about proper growth in the proper places and where things are already zoned that way and to keep an expectation for people that their zoning matters," said Lamoureaux.

The public meeting which will be held over zoom is on Wednesday at 6 PM.

The Town of Vestal has released the Zoom information for the meeting. See below:

https://zoom.us/j/99559283238?pwd=ZVd1cmNaNnhYYm9hVitNbUY4ZW1xZz09

Meeting ID: 995 5928 3238

Passcode: 404900