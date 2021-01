DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU defeated Temple 79-68. Feron Hunt had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Ethan Chargois had 12 points and five assists. Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls. Damian Dunn added 17 points, and J.P. Moorman II had eight rebounds. The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. SMU defeated Temple 79-71 on Dec. 30.