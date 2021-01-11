Gothams give virtual start to Oscar season, ‘Nomadland’ wins

NEW YORK (AP) — Streaming from an empty banquet hall and with acceptance speeches made from living rooms, the 30th Gotham Awards gave a very strange Oscar season a virtual start Monday. The ceremony ultimately crowned Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” the best film of 2020. As the first prominent award show to go forward during the pandemic, the Gotham Awards took a trial-and-error approach to mounting a show that couldn’t include the usual trappings of the annual independent film awards: a flashy red carpet, free-flowing cocktails, standing ovations. The Gothams nevertheless went ahead with a ceremony from its usual home of Wall Street Cipriani’s in downtown Manhattan, albeit without audience members in person and only a handful of presenters.