Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are bottom feeders no more. Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and the Browns collected their first playoff victory in 26 years with a 48-37 romp over Pittsburgh. Kareem Hunt added two touchdown runs for the Browns. Cleveland was playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski due to COVID-19. It hardly mattered as the Browns raced to a quick 28-0 lead then turned aside a Pittsburgh second-half rally. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns but also threw four interceptions.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns won’t be entirely short-handed when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro right tackle Jake Conklin is active for the Browns as they try to win their first playoff game in more than a quarter century. Conklin drove to Pittsburgh by himself after being listed as questionable on the injury report because of an illness. The Steelers will have a pair of familiar faces back in the lineup. Left guard Matt Feiler is active after missing three games with a pectoral injury. Inside linebacker Robert Spillane is playing after sitting four games with a knee issue.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — E.J. Stephens had a career-high 31 points as Lafayette topped Bucknell 87-76. Xander Rice led the Bison with a career-high 23 points.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had 17 points as Navy defeated Lehigh 73-58. Marques Wilson led the Mountain Hawks with 19 points.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had a career-high 35 points as College of Charleston narrowly beat Drexel 73-68. Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 19 points.