Hornets face the Knicks on 3-game win streak

New York Knicks (5-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 210

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into a matchup with New York as winners of three straight games.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall and 10-21 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game last season, 46.5 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

New York finished 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.