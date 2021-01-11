Lebanon considers tighter lockdown amid coronavirus surge

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister says the country has entered a “very critical zone” in the battle against the coronavirus as his government mulls tightening the nationwide lockdown announced last week. That lockdown and a nighttime curfew were imposed following a new post-holiday surge in infections. But many were critical of the government measures, calling them lax for exempting many sectors, such as factories, plant nurseries and exchange bureaus. The government’s handling of the pandemic amid a deepening economic crisis has been under scrutiny, with many saying that hesitant policies have failed to contain the virus. ICU bed occupancy has reached over 88% in the country of nearly 6 million.