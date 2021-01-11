NYS Bar Association looks to remove Giuliani from its membership

(WBNG) -- The New York State Bar Association says it has launched an inquiry to determine if President Donald Trump's Personal Attorney Rudy Giuliani should be removed from his membership role in the Association.

NYSBA says the inquiry was launched due to Giuliani's role in the Capital Riot last week. The Association reports Giuliani told Trump supporters that were upset with the results of the election that congressmen validating the electoral votes would "go to jail" and demanded "trial by combat."

NYSBA says it received "hundreds of complaints" in recent months about Giuliani echoing the president's baseless claims about election fraud and his efforts to spread doubt about the legitimacy of the election results.

A Bar Association bylaw states, “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the Association.”

The Association says Giuliani will be given the opportunity to defend his words and actions.

NYSBA called the decision to launch the inquiry "historic."

