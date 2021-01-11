Officer on leave over DC rally says he did nothing wrong

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer who was placed on leave after he went in his off-duty hours to events that led to a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol says he did nothing wrong. Sgt. T. J. Robertson told The Roanoke Times he and a fellow Rocky Mount Police Department officer did nothing illegal in Washington on Jan. 6. That day, angry supporters of President Donald Trump rampaged through the Capitol after Trump repeated bogus claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House. Five people died during the rioting, including a Capitol Police officer. Robertson said the two officers did not participate in the violence.