Owego Free Acadamy student collecting instruments for fellow students

OWEGO (WBNG) -- An Owego Free Academy student is hoping to make sure all students in the Owego-Apalachin School District can have the gift of making music.

Mariah Salter says students in the district must purchase their own instruments starting in sixth grade, and she's concerned the cost could force some students to stop playing.

Salter decided to collect used instruments for students in the district as part of her gold project for girl scouts. A musician herself, she says she's passionate about making sure anyone who wants to learn to play is able to.

She says this is particularly important with the pandemic making things even harder on families.

"It can be hard to bring the community together during these harsh times but something as simple as giving back with music can bring people together and bring joy even thought it might be hard to find right now," she said.

If you'd like to donate you can contact Mariah at (607) 744-0143.

She says they'll also be having a drive through drop off on Saturday, February 13 at the Owego Apalachin Middle School bus loop where her troop will also be having a chicken barbecue.

Salter says district students are most in need of trumpets and saxophones.