Parents of Cheri Lindsey take action ahead of parole hearing for convicted murderer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- James Wales, the man convicted of raping and murdering 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey in 1984 will be eligible for parole soon. Cheri's parents, David and Jean Lindsey, are taking action in hopes of keeping Wales behind bars.

Wales has been in prison for nearly 37 years, and in 2021 he will be eligible for parole for a third time. However, the Lindseys have a strong view of Wales' potential lifetime sentence.

"He deserves to stay in prison for what he's done. He's a criminal and that's where he belongs," said David.

In 2019 and 2017, the Lindseys launched a petition asking for Wales' parole to be denied. In 2019, the petition garnered more than 10,000 signatures, keeping Wales in prison. This year, they plan to do it again.

"We're asking the public to support us and write letters to the Department of Corrections, and sign a petition on Facebook to stop his release," said David.

David says he wants this not only for his daughter, Cheri, but for the protection of other children in the community.

"We have little kids in this neighborhood that deserve to grow up and enjoy their life. He's the person that would take that away from them, he deserves to be in jail," said David.

Even if Wales is denied parole this year, the Lindseys say the fight still will not be over.

"If we're gone and he's still in there, my daughter will carry this on," said Jean.

Wales was sentenced 33 years to life in prison. After 33 years, every two years he becomes eligible for parole. If denied, he will be eligible again in 2023.

This year's petition can be found here.