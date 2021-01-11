Police: Car crashes into tree, killing 3 men; 1 man critical

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a car went out of control on a curve on a Pennsylvania road over the weekend and slammed into a tree, killing three men and critically injuring a fourth. Police in Dauphin County say the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday in West Hanover Township. Police say the driver and two other men were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified them as Mackenzie Mulroy, Zachary Kijowski and Michael Shovlin but didn’t give their ages or other details. Another passenger was taken to Hershey Medical Center in critical condition.