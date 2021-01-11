Quiet week but next weekend needs to be watched

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 2-6 Low: 21-26





Short Term Forecast

The unbelievably quiet weather pattern we are in will continue this evening and tonight. A period of some clearing could move in this evening but mainly cloudy conditions are expected to remain the rule. Temperatures tonight range in the 20s.



Later this week, into the weekend, a cold front sweeps through and a storm is expected to develop along the front and move into the northeast. Details are VERY fuzzy right now but we'll let you know on 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 if we see anything this early to be concerned with as it is born.