Same old Browns? Hardly. Cleveland drills Steelers 48-37

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are bottom feeders no more. Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and the Browns collected their first playoff victory in 26 years with a 48-37 romp over Pittsburgh. Kareem Hunt added two touchdown runs for the Browns. Cleveland was playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski due to COVID-19. It hardly mattered as the Browns raced to a quick 28-0 lead then turned aside a Pittsburgh second-half rally. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns but also threw four interceptions.